One killed, others injured in six weekend shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Several people needed medical attention after six reported shootings in New Orleans over the weekend.

The first shooting was reported early Saturday morning, WWL-TV reports. The victim told officers with the New Orleans Police Department he was driving on I-10 in New Orleans East when he was shot around 2:29 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting of the day was reported at a home on Dwyer Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. Police say the 18-year-old male was with a group of people rehearsing a video at the time. One person in the room had a loaded gun which went off. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Authorities didn't say if anyone would be charged.

Later in the afternoon, a 19-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest after four people allegedly opened fire on him on East Coronet Court near the I-10 service road. He told police the suspects fled the scene after the incident.

Around 7:25 p.m. a man was shot after getting into an argument with a suspect over rent. The incident happened on Chef Mentuer Highway in the Viavant-Venetian Isles neighborhood. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The incident was classified as an aggravated battery by shooting, WWL reports.

The first shooting reported Sunday happened on Bourbon Street just after midnight. Two men heard gunshots in the area and realized they had been shot. Authorities say the victims took an Uber to a local hospital for treatment.

According to WWL, the last shooting of the weekend was reported around 12:11 a.m. on Clout Street in the 9th Ward. Police say a woman and a man were sitting in a car when they heard gunshots.

The two decided to get out of the car as the gunshots continued. Authorities say that was when the woman realized she had been shot in the back. The man suffered a cut to the wrist. They were both taken to a local hospital. Police also classified the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

All of the reported shootings are still under investigation. No names have been released at this time.