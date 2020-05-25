82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed, others hurt in crash on US 61 Monday

Monday, May 25 2020
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and others were hurt in a crash on US 61 north of the Old Scenic Highway interchange Monday.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m.  

Authorities briefly closed US 61 as they worked the scene.

Sources said one person died in the crash and others were hurt, but specific information was not released.

