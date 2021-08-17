One killed, one injured in Zion City double-shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Baton Rouge are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred Monday night in Zion City.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, shots were fired in the 7400 block of Simplex Street around 8:55 p.m.

Police say two men were hit by the gunfire; one died from his injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The injured man is expected to survive, police say.

The identities of the suspects who fired the shots are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting and say additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Incidentally, this was one of two shootings that occurred in the area Monday night.

The other shooting took place in the 5400 block of Packard Street around the same time that night.

Authorities have not said the two incidents are related.