One killed in Wednesday morning shooting on N. 36th Street

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning shooting resulted in a 40-year-old Baton Rouge man's death.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified Anthony Thomas as the man killed during a 2:30 a.m. shooting in the 1700 block of N. 36th Street.

BRPD says Thomas succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crime.

An investigation into the deadly incident is underway; at this time neither a suspect nor a motive have been identified.

Anyone with any information related to Thomas's death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.