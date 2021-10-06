79°
One killed in Wednesday morning shooting on N. 36th Street
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning shooting resulted in a 40-year-old Baton Rouge man's death.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified Anthony Thomas as the man killed during a 2:30 a.m. shooting in the 1700 block of N. 36th Street.
BRPD says Thomas succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crime.
An investigation into the deadly incident is underway; at this time neither a suspect nor a motive have been identified.
Anyone with any information related to Thomas's death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
