One killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on LA 1 South at Beaulieu Lane. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a commercial truck and a pick-up truck.

Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck died in the crash.

No further information was provided.

State police say crash on LA 1 at Beaulieu Ln is fatal. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 22, 2019

Congestion was reported in the area.