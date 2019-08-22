77°
One killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Port Allen

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on LA 1 South at Beaulieu Lane. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a commercial truck and a pick-up truck. 

Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck died in the crash.

No further information was provided. 

Congestion was reported in the area.

