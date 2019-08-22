77°
One killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Thursday morning.
The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on LA 1 South at Beaulieu Lane. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a commercial truck and a pick-up truck.
Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck died in the crash.
No further information was provided.
State police say crash on LA 1 at Beaulieu Ln is fatal.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 22, 2019
Congestion was reported in the area.
