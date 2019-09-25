71°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in Tuesday night Richland Parish house fire
RICHLAND PARISH - Fire officials say one person is dead after a Tuesday night fire in Richland Parish.
The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home on Highway 425 in Rayville. At the scene, firefighters found the body of an elderly male.
At this time, authorities believe he was the homeowner.
His name and the cause of the fire haven't been released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar