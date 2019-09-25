71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in Tuesday night Richland Parish house fire

2 hours 48 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 5:20 AM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RICHLAND PARISH - Fire officials say one person is dead after a Tuesday night fire in Richland Parish.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home on Highway 425 in Rayville. At the scene, firefighters found the body of an elderly male.

At this time, authorities believe he was the homeowner.

His name and the cause of the fire haven't been released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days