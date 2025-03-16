63°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Sunday
FLUKER - One person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish early Sunday morning.
State Police said the driver, who has not been named, was traveling along I-55 north of La. 10 when their vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
Troopers said the driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive