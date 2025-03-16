63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Sunday

FLUKER - One person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish early Sunday morning. 

State Police said the driver, who has not been named, was traveling along I-55 north of La. 10 when their vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. 

Troopers said the driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released. 

No more information was immediately available. 

