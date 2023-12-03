66°
One killed in shooting on North 24th Street near Cherry Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon on North 24th Street near Cherry Street.
Baton Rouge Police officers said the shooting happened around 1 p.m.
No other information is known at this time. This is a developing story.
