One killed in shooting on Lewis Street, police investigating

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Lewis Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Tremell Tumblin was shot and killed by an unknown assailant after "having some type of argument."

The unknown suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived. Authorities say Tumblin died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4865.