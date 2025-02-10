70°
One killed in shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night.
Officials said the shooting happened on Jackson Street near the corner of 30th Street shortly before 7:45 p.m.
No information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
