One killed in shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night

Sunday, February 09 2025 8:35 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened on Jackson Street near the corner of 30th Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. 

No information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

