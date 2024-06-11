90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in shooting along Dalton Street

2 hours 12 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 4:10 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a hospital after being shot in the head just before 4 p.m. along Dalton Street. 

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the shooting happened at the corner of Dalton Street and North Acadian Thruway. A man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Chief Morse said there were lots of shell casings in the area and officers are working to process evidence. 

Trending News

No arrests have been made. The identity of the deceased has not been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days