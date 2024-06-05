69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday night

Tuesday, June 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - One person was shot to death in Plaquemine on Tuesday night. 

The Plaquemine Police Department said the shooting happened along Bourgoyne Street around 8:30 p.m.

No more details were immediately available. 

