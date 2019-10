One killed in overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police said one person was found dead after a possible attempted robbery and shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.

Investigators said Christian Allen, 22, was found dead near the road in the 2600 block of Citadel Drive.

Police said they believe someone tried to rob Allen, then shot him.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.