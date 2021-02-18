One killed in O'Neal Lane crash Thursday morning; authorities investigate

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.

The crash occurred before dawn and, according to Total Traffic Network, involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on O'Neal Lane near Strain Road. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were seen at the crash site.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released and authorities are investigating the tragic crash.

This article will be updated as officials release additional information.