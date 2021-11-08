One killed in New Iberia shooting; police now searching for man wanted for questioning

Anthony Jamaal Loston

NEW IBERIA - A man was found shot to death in a New Iberia neighborhood over the weekend, and on Monday police are searching for one person who may be able to shed light on what led up to the fatal incident.

According to KATC, New Iberia Police (NIPD) are searching for Anthony Jamaal Loston in connection with the Saturday night shooting in the 500 block of South Lewis Street.

Loston is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, and approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Loston's whereabouts should contact NIPD at 337.369.2306 or Crime Stoppers at 337.364.TIPS.



