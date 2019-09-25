82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed after losing control of car, hitting utility pole near Baton Rouge Zoo

3 hours 57 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 6:08 AM September 25, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating fatal morning crash that happened on on Hwy. 19.

The crash was reported around 5:16 a.m. Wednesay near the Baton Rouge Zoo. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Todd Hydel.

Authorities say Hydel was driving southbound on Hwy. 19 when he lost control of his 1998 Pontiac Firebird and hit a large metal utility pole.

Hydel died at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days