82°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver killed after losing control of car, hitting utility pole near Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating fatal morning crash that happened on on Hwy. 19.
The crash was reported around 5:16 a.m. Wednesay near the Baton Rouge Zoo. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Todd Hydel.
Authorities say Hydel was driving southbound on Hwy. 19 when he lost control of his 1998 Pontiac Firebird and hit a large metal utility pole.
Hydel died at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar