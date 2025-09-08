69°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in Livingston Parish wreck Monday night
ALBANY - One person was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler in Livingston Parish on Monday evening.
State Police said the fatal crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 190 east of La. 441, which runs through Albany.
Trending News
No additional details were available. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Charlie Davis named 'Chief Efficiency Officer' for City-Parish
-
83-year-old man receives decade-long prison sentence for killing disabled adult son
-
Deputy's unit catches fire while responding to report of car catching fire
-
St. Francisville woman arrested for child sex crimes, Attorney General's Office says
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Jail sees fourth inmate death this year