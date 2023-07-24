Pedestrian killed in early-morning Gonzales crash

GONZALES - A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash Monday.

According to TotalTraffic, there was a crash with a fatality early Monday morning in Ascension Parish. The crash reportedly happened on Bayou Narcisse Road at Roddy Road.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck and killed.

This is a developing story.