One killed in double-shooting outside Holiday Inn

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in a hotel parking lot left one person dead and a second person wounded Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the Holiday Inn on Airline around 9 a.m. and the coroner was called to the scene shortly afterward.

Officers identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Malecah Demoulin.

Sources said a second person, a woman, was hurt and brought to an area hospital for treatment.

At least two cars were towed away, riddled with bullet holes. Dozens of cones, evidence markers on spent bullet shell casings, were placed on the ground next to the cars that were hit.

"I heard a lot of gunfire, but it was a lot of gunfire, not like single shots. It was like due-du-do-du," a hotel guest said.

Authorities have not made any arrests but said at least one gun was recovered at the scene.

This incident marks the second shooting involving two people to occur within a 24-hour period. On Sunday night, two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to this shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.