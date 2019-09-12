94°
One killed in crash on I-12 near EBR-Livingston parish line

Thursday, September 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-12 Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on  I-12 westbound near O'Neal Lane. Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of that person's injuries is unclear.

All lanes are now open at the scene of the crash.

