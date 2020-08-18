95°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in crash on I-10 at LA 415
PORT ALLEN- One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10, deputies say.
Authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East at Lobdell Highway around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
AirMed was on the scene of the crash but it is unclear at this time if anyone was transported.
Traffic was diverted to LA 415 as all driving lanes on I-10 were blocked, completely closing the interstate in the area for about 30 minutes.
The accident was cleared around 4:45 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
First look at LSU football practice ahead of 2020 season
-
SLU preps for possible football season
-
Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule