One killed in crash on I-10 at LA 415

By: Dana DiPiazza

PORT ALLEN- One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10, deputies say.

Authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East at Lobdell Highway around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

AirMed was on the scene of the crash but it is unclear at this time if anyone was transported.

Traffic was diverted to LA 415 as all driving lanes on I-10 were blocked, completely closing the interstate in the area for about 30 minutes. 

The accident was cleared around 4:45 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

