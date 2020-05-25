One killed in construction accident at Baton Rouge home Monday

BATON ROUGE – An apparent construction accident left a person dead Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 2600 block of Michelli where there were reports people working under a house became trapped. Two of the three people under the structure were able to escape but a third did not.

Initial reports indicated a part of the home collapsed on the people doing work.

Pictures from the scene captured by WBRZ news crews showed what appeared to be part of a wooden structure and shingled roof crushed in the backyard. Investigators were seen gathered around the collapsed structure.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The incident is at the corner of Michelli and Ritterman in the Howell Park area.

Watch late-breaking details about this story later today on WBRZ newscasts starting at 4:00.