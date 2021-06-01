70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed in Addison Street shooting Monday afternoon

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting Monday night. 

By 5 p.m., police were on the scene where gunfire was reported and a vehicle was crashed. The chaotic scene unfolded on Addison Street near Jean. Sources said one person was shot and killed. 

