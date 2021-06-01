70°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in Addison Street shooting Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting Monday night.
By 5 p.m., police were on the scene where gunfire was reported and a vehicle was crashed. The chaotic scene unfolded on Addison Street near Jean. Sources said one person was shot and killed.
Trending News
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10:00 Monday for late-breaking details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With the BRPD cadet program, future officers are given a head start
-
Companion Animal Alliance is overflowing with kittens and looking for help
-
Flood cleanup continues on Memorial Day
-
Bayou Manchac bridge on Old Perkins remains closed pending inspection
-
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional