83°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person is dead and other was injured in an overnight fire in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of Island Road in Ventress around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say the body of a male occupant was discovered inside. Another male occupant was found severely injured and taken to a burn unit in Baton Rouge.
Details about the cause of the fire weren't immediately provided. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Back in session: Students gearing up for start of school year
-
Construction officially halted on controversial housing complex in Watson
-
Neighborhood wanderer receiving mental treatment; Sheriff's office pursuing arrest
-
Major roadway reopens in Livingston Parish just in time for back-to-school traffic
-
Sheriff says he 'will not support' his brother's surprise bid for Ascension...