One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person is dead and other was injured in an overnight fire in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of Island Road in Ventress around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say the body of a male occupant was discovered inside. Another male occupant was found severely injured and taken to a burn unit in Baton Rouge.

Details about the cause of the fire weren't immediately provided. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.