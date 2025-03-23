73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed, another injured in shooting on Monroe Avenue

Sunday, March 23 2025
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another person was hurt in a double shooting on Monroe Avenue on Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened along Monroe Avenue near the corner of Adams Avenue around 4:30 p.m. 

The person who was killed has not been identified. The other person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the homicide. No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

