81°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say two people were killed and one was injured Wednesday night in a triple shooting off of Plank Road.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Linden Street.
Police say one person died at the scene and another died after being transported.
The third victim sustained injuries but is expected to survive.
The victims have not yet been identified.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One in four restaurants statewide could permanently close due to cornavirus, industry...
-
Tiger Truck Stop, famous for viral camel-biting incident, will stop showcasing exotic...
-
One killed, another injured in shooting off Plank Road
-
Protesters gathered near BRPD headquarters in response to recent video of teen's...
-
Hazard pay application back up after state website experienced technical issues Wednesday