81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting off Plank Road

1 hour 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 July 15, 2020 9:55 PM July 15, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say two people were killed and one was injured Wednesday night in a triple shooting off of Plank Road.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Linden Street.

Police say one person died at the scene and another died after being transported. 

The third victim sustained injuries but is expected to survive. 

The victims have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days