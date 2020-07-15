2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say two people were killed and one was injured Wednesday night in a triple shooting off of Plank Road.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Linden Street.

Police say one person died at the scene and another died after being transported.

The third victim sustained injuries but is expected to survive.

The victims have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.