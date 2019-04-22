One killed, another injured after Sunday crash in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a head-on crash Sunday night in West Baton Rouge.

Shortly before 7 p.m. troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Bueche Road at Section Road. Authorities say the crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Melvin Jones.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Jones was driving on Bueche Road in a 2005 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, 29-year-old Jonathan Daisy was driving southbound on Section Road in a 2017 Honda Accord.

For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Jones crossed the centerline and hit Daisy. Jones wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daisy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time. Routine toxicology samples were taken from Jones and Daisy and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.