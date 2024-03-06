80°
One juvenile shot Tuesday night at group home on Laurel Street

BATON ROUGE - One juvenile was shot and another was hurt running away after a shooting Tuesday night at a group home on Laurel Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of Laurel and North 13th streets, just past the Greyhound Bus Station. 

The juveniles were taken to a hospital in stable condition. BRPD said the suspects and motive are unknown. 

No more information was immediately available. 

