70°
Latest Weather Blog
One juvenile shot Tuesday night at group home on Laurel Street
BATON ROUGE - One juvenile was shot and another was hurt running away after a shooting Tuesday night at a group home on Laurel Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of Laurel and North 13th streets, just past the Greyhound Bus Station.
The juveniles were taken to a hospital in stable condition. BRPD said the suspects and motive are unknown.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School bus on fire near Perkins Rowe temporarily shuts down roadway; no...
-
Man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles