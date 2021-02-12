38°
One juvenile hurt, another taken into custody after Gonzales shooting Friday
GONZALES - A child was taken into custody after a shooting that left another juvenile hurt Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Roddy Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile suspected in the shooting is in custody.
No other details were immediately available.
