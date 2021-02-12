37°
One juvenile hurt, another taken into custody after Gonzales shooting Friday

2 hours 26 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, February 12 2021 Feb 12, 2021 February 12, 2021 4:50 PM February 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A child was taken into custody after a shooting that left another juvenile hurt Friday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Roddy Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile suspected in the shooting is in custody. 

No other details were immediately available. 

