One injured in two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Friday, September 06 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - First responders were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish.

The two-vehicle crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Hwy 942 and St. Elmo Street. At least one person was injured. The second driver wasn't injuried.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

