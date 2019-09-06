78°
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - First responders were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish.
The two-vehicle crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Hwy 942 and St. Elmo Street. At least one person was injured. The second driver wasn't injuried.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
