One injured in Tuesday shooting on Snipe St.
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting.
The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Snipe Street. Authorities say a 23-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police believe the shooting was related to an attempted robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
