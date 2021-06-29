83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in Tuesday morning shooting on North 15th Street

2 hours 1 minute 16 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 10:03 AM June 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say it was around 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of N.15th Street in regards to the shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was assessed by emergency medical personnel and then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Trending News

This article will be updated as police continue to respond to the situation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days