One injured in Tuesday morning shooting on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say it was around 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of N.15th Street in regards to the shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was assessed by emergency medical personnel and then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This article will be updated as police continue to respond to the situation.



