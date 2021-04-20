75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in Tuesday morning shooting at Government Street convenience store

3 hours 39 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, April 20 2021 Apr 20, 2021 April 20, 2021 9:21 AM April 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Police respond to a reported shooting near Jim Lu Grocery Food Mart on Government Street on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting at a convenience store on Government Street.

It was shortly after 8:30 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired at Jim Lu Grocery Food Mart, which is on the corner of South 17th Street and Government Street.

Officials say one person was injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

According to police, the wounded person's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. 

Trending News

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days