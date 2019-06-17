84°
One injured in Sunday shooting on Hammond Street

16 hours 39 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 June 16, 2019 6:20 PM June 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported evening shooting in Baton Rouge. 

The shooting was reported around 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Hammond Street and Katherine Street. Authorities say one person was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

No further information was provided. 

