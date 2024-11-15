58°
One injured in shooting on South Harrells Ferry Road

Friday, November 15 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on South Harrells Ferry Road, according to officials.

Officials say the person was transported in stable condition around 3:15 p.m.

No other information is available.

