One injured in shooting on Scenic Hwy. Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Scenic Hwy. Saturday night.

Baton Rouge Police say one person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigators believe that a robbery of an individual is the motive," Baton Rouge Police said. There is no known suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.