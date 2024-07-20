87°
One injured in shooting on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Prescott Road. One person was transported in stable condition.
No other information is available at this time.
