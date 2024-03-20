57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue

Wednesday, March 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on North 38th Street and Fairfields Avenue Wednesday night, according to officials.

The person is currently being transported in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

