One injured in shooting on Monterrey Dr.
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Monterrey Dr. Thursday night.
Authorities responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to 2922 Monterrey Dr. But sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to Baton Rouge General in Mid City. Emergency crews re-routed, picked up the victim and took him to another hospital.
This is a developing story.
