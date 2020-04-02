69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on Monterrey Dr.

1 hour 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 7:20 PM April 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Monterrey Dr. Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to 2922 Monterrey Dr. But sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to Baton Rouge General in Mid City. Emergency crews re-routed, picked up the victim and took him to another hospital.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days