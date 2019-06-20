85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on Mohican-Prescott Crossover

3 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 5:42 AM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover regarding a reported shooting. At the scene, authorities found a male victim.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days