One injured in shooting on Cannon Street

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 13 2017 Apr 13, 2017 April 13, 2017 4:48 PM April 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say that shooting on Cannon Street at Smiley Street has left one person injured.

The shooting happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say the person was shot in the arm and is in stable condition at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

