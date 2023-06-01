89°
One injured in shooting on Cannon Street
BATON ROUGE – Authorities say that shooting on Cannon Street at Smiley Street has left one person injured.
The shooting happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities say the person was shot in the arm and is in stable condition at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
