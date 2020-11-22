One injured in shooting near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of White Chapel Road near Siegen Lane a man was shot outside of a residence.

When the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrived on scene they discovered that the victim was transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Detectives believe that the shooting occurred due to an ongoing dispute.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.