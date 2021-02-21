58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting near Scotland Avenue

3 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, February 21 2021 Feb 21, 2021 February 21, 2021 4:29 PM February 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to the 9600 block of Gassie Street located near the intersection of Rosenwald Road and Scotland Ave.

According to BRPD, one person received non-life-threatening injuries. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

 

  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days