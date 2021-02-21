One injured in shooting near Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to the 9600 block of Gassie Street located near the intersection of Rosenwald Road and Scotland Ave.

According to BRPD, one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.