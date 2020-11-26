65°
Teenager injured in shooting near Plank Road

Thursday, November 26 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one minor to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Pawnee Street located next to Interstate 110 near Plank Road in regards to a shooting.

The minor received non-life-threatening wounds, says police.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

This is the second reported shooting on Thanksgiving Day. The first happened in the 5400 block of Ritterman Ave. around noon. 

