One injured in shooting incident near Chase Bank at Sherwood & Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a Chase Bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Around 8:50 a.m., police were on the scene, responding to an incident that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The injured party was brought to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Details related to the shooting are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.