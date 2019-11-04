70°
One injured in shooting incident near Chase Bank at Sherwood & Florida Blvd.

Police respond to a shooting incident at Chase Bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a Chase Bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd. 

Around 8:50 a.m., police were on the scene, responding to an incident that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The injured party was brought to a local hospital and is expected to recover. 

Details related to the shooting are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.  

